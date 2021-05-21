 Skip to main content

Wahl Magic Clip Metal Edition #8509 Professional 5-Star Cordless – Great for Barbers & Stylists – 100 Years of Tradition. EU Plug

Wahl Professional 5 Star Series Cordless Metal Edition Magic Clip.
Clipper can be used both Cord/Cordless, Ideal for Bulk Hair Removal.
Creates Seamless Blends when Hard or Soft Line Fading. Includes 3 Premium cutting guides; 1/16″, 1/8″, 3/16″.
UP to 90 minute run time. Worldwide AC adapter charger 110 – 240 Volt – EU PLUG
MADE IN USA.
Prezzo: 190,00 €
(alla data del May 21,2021 18:25:58 UTC – Dettagli)




