Plawanature Set of 5 Pink Daisy Mulberry Paper Flower with Reed Diffuser for Home Fragrance .



100% of Natural material. Flower made of mulberry paper/ Reed stick made of Rattan wood.

Fragrance Diffuser includes 5 papercraft pink daisy (not include vase).

Flower diameter 3 “, Reed length 9”

The flowers have no scent it themselves. They have to work together with home fragrance. Apply by soak rattan stick into your home fragrance bottle to absorb and diffuse scent to your area. Perfect to use as home spa decoration.

Produce and Ship from Thailand via registered airmail with tracking number 15-24 days or less than to delivery.

Prezzo: 1.598,00 €

