Oil Dispenser Food Material Lid And Handle Glass Oil Vinegar Bottle Dispenser with Wooden Cover And Transparent Olive Dispenser (Size: 1.8 L) (1 Liter)



Glaze craft: glazed smooth and easy cleaning touch, feel delicate

Quality is trustwhering: a trusted utensil, adding power to exquisite life.

More healthy oil control: 嘴 巧 妙 设计 设计 设计 设计 设计 设计

Help healthy life: peanut oil, rapeseed oil, olive oil, vinegar, soy sauce, more easy to control

Delicious food, in this point, add oral vinegar to life, cooking every meal with your heart!

Prezzo: 374,24 €

(alla data del Feb 16,2023 03:01:15 UTC – Dettagli)







