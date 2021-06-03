Mast Wireless Battery Tattoo Machine Pen LCD Display Rotary Tattoo Pen with 2 Grips Red Color



This professional Wireless rotary tattoo cartridge pen machine is carved by CNC carving 32mm aluminium alloy sleeve.

Mast wireless tattoo pen machine has direct drive system 12V 10500Rpm strong power, super stable and low noise, it is quite easy to master.

LCD screen remaining power,working voltage and working time can be displayed.And the LCD screen and cartridges always at the same direction when rotate

Mast wireless power supply has 10V start-up ,2 hours ful charge,Type-c fast charging interface,Stroke length 3.5mm

The wireless tattoo pen including 2pcs grip Grip diameter :34mm , weight 31g and 32mm , weight 25g

Prezzo: 187,00 €

(alla data del Jun 03,2021 15:00:52 UTC – Dettagli)







