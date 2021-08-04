Huarisi 4 Fasci di Capelli Brasiliani Dritti 22 24 26 28 Pollici Lunghi Capelli Vergini Tesse Estensioni 400g Weft di Capelli Umani Naturali



√ 100% Real Brazilian Human Hair Extensions 22 24 26 28, 100g/Bundle, 4 Bundles of Straight Hair All in One Pack, Can Make a Full Head, or plus one Closure for being Thicker

√ Brazilian Straight Virgin Hair, Can be Dyed Darker Color or Bleached, Patterns Can Hold Well after Co-Wash and Proper Care

√ Double Weft Straight Weave Bundles, Thick, No Shedding, Tangle Free, No Smell, No Chemical Process, Feel Soft and Stay Silky For a Long Time

√ Natural Color Straight Human Hair Weaves, Can be Permed, Straightened, Curled, Cut, Even Iron-Flated, Pls Don’t Do that Frequently

√ 1~3 Days Delivery with Prime Shipping for Brazilian Virgin Hair Extensions, Factory Direct Sale, No Reason Refund within 30 Days

Prezzo: 159,99 €

(alla data del Aug 04,2021 05:57:37 UTC – Dettagli)







