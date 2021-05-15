GK HAIR Global KeratinThe Best Professional (300ml/10.1 Fl Oz) Hair miglior kit professionale per capelli Trattamento lisciante e levigante per un naturale setoso e liscio



HAIR SMOOTHING TREATMENT: The Best rejuvenates hair making it smooth, strong and frizz-free. Treatment lasts 3-5 months. The Best is a salon professional smoothing treatment and can be applied at HOME.

NATURAL SMOOTHING: This natural straightening treatments helps smooth the hair naturally by conditioning with Natural Seed Oils and repairing damage within the hair.

NO WAITING TIME TO WASH AS NORMAL: There is no wait days after the application to be allowed to wash your hair again.

NATURAL CURL: The Best reduces the natural curl pattern of the hair and closes the hair cuticle, eliminating frizz.

THE BEST HAIR STRAIGHTENING TREATMENT: GKhair The Best Keratin Treatment is a Salon Professional Hair Smoothing and temporary straightening treatment for frizzy hair, it strengthens your hair for up to 5 months.

Prezzo: 194,90 €

