DAIMER 16 inch Wig #613 Light Golden Brazilian Remy Human Hair Lace Front Wig Free Part Straight Bob Cut Wigs for Women 130% Density Natural Hairline



Material: Remy human hair of 130% density. enough hair volume to cover the entire head. Bob wig with baby hair around, bleached knots to avoid destroying the hair roots

High Quality: 100% Grade 8A Brazilian Remy Human Hair wig, soft and healthy, No shedding, tangel-free

Hair Color:613 Blonde Color,Can Be Dyed or Bleached By Yourself,Can be Curled or Straightened,Can be Wash

Wig Cap: medium size 22.5inch head circumference. There are adjustable strap and combs to fit your head perfectly. Delicate workmanship ensures hair no shedding.

Pre-Sales&After-Sales Service: we always reply customer message in a very short time.We are always available to help our customers by email. If you have any question, please feel free to contact me, I will do my best to help you

Prezzo: 184,46 €

(alla data del Jun 07,2021 13:25:29 UTC – Dettagli)







