Aion wireless Tattoo Pen Tattoo Kit with 2 Wireless Battery Power Supply Coreless motorRotary Tattoo Machine with grip



Aion wireless tattoo pen Lightweight made by Aircraft Aluminium Alloy,and durable anodized machine finish.

Aion tattoo machine weigth 181g, the grip Diameter 27mm, Stroke 3.5mm,motor speed 12V/9900Rpm, recomending work voltage 4.5-12V.

LED screen displays the voltage and remaining power.

The battery capacity is 1500 mAh, can work for 4–6 hours when fully charged. More powerful, low skin loss, fast coloring, no hot for long time working.

packing including 1pcs Aion wireless tattoo machine and 2pcs battery and1pcs cable for charged

Prezzo: 179,00 €

